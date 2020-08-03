Telangana

Kandi, Rudraram panchayat secretaries suspended

Public cautioned against construction in unauthorised layouts

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has suspended panchayat secretaries of both Kandi and Rudraram for allowing of construction of houses in unauthorised layouts. Rudraram panchayat secretary Veeresham was suspended for failing to prevent unauthorised layouts and notices were issued to sarpanch for the second time.

At Kandi, former village secretary Rahim, who allowed construction of 104 houses in illegal layouts, was suspended. Presently, he was working at Gangapur in Narayanakhed. Mr. Hanumantha Rao has urged the public not buy house sites in unauthorised layouts.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2020 8:59:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/kandi-rudraram-panchayat-secretaries-suspended/article32261730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY