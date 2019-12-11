Kaleshwaram an engineering marvel: Governor

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project was an engineering marvel and aimed to transform the agriculture scenario in Telangana.

The Governor inspected the KLIP package-6 works of Nandi Medaram pump house, surge pool, and the gas-insulated sub-station at Dharmaram mandal on Wednesday.

KLIP engineer-in-chief Nalla Venkateshwarlu explained to her about the pumping of water from all seven pumps and lifting of daily two tmc of water. She also inspected the delivery cistern at the project site.

She appreciated the authorities for the completion of the project on time for the benefit of the farming sector and villagers in general. She said that the project would also help in recharging the groundwater table.

Earlier, the Governor visited Kasulapalli village of Peddapalli mandal and inspected the implementation of ‘panchasutras’ for sanitation, kitchen garden, recharge pits and construction of toilets.

Collector A. Sridevasena explained to her about the district winning a national award in Swachhata and Kasulapalli village also bagging the national award.

The Governor inspected the kitchen gardens and was all praise for Peddapalli legislator D. Manohar Reddy for supplying fruit-bearing plants to each and every household in the constituency.

She also inspected a cloth bag making unit in Basanthnagar and Sabala sanitary making unit in Peddapalli and appreciated women SHG members for their entrepreneurial skills with the support of district administration.