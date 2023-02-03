Kalatapasvi Viswanath no more

February 03, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

Renowned film director Kasinadhuni Viswanath (83) passed a little while ago in Hyderabad.

Ailing for sometime the top notch film director was admitted into Apollo Hospital for treatment but breathed his last a little around midnight. His mortal remains were shifted to his residence in Jubilee Hills. His family members rushed him to Apollo Hospital after there was sharp drop in his pulse.

Born on February 19, 1930 in Guntur district, Kalatapasvi as he was popularly known was a top film director, screenwriter and acted in a couple of hit movies. He had directed over 50 films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

His top movies include Sankarabharanam, Siri Siri Muvva, Saptapadi, Subhalekha, Sagarasangamam. Swathimuthyam, Sutradharulu, Sruthilayalu, Subhasankalpam, Apathabandhavudu, Swayam Krushi and Swarnakamalam.

He began his directorial venture with Atma Gouravam in 1965 which went on to win the Nandi Award for best feature film as debut director.

He won five national film awards, seven Nandi awards, 10 Filmfare by awards for South. In 1992 he was conferred Raghupathi Venkaiah Award by the Andhra Pradesh Government and in 2017 the Union Government presented him with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema.

Incidentally, blockbuster Sankarabharam, a film that tells the story of a rare and exceptional bond between the master of classical music Sankara Sastry and his admirer Tulasi, a woman from a family of prostitutes was released 43 years ago on this day.

A pall of gloom descended in the film industry soon after his demise. Condolences poured in from the industry on the untimely demise of the legendary director.