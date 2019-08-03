Telangana

Kadem breaches banks, enters farms

The Kadem stream breached its banks and entered farms at Kupti in Adilabad district on Saturday.

The Kadem stream breached its banks and entered farms at Kupti in Adilabad district on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: S_HARPALSINGH

more-in

Water released from Kadem dam due to heavy inflows

Incessant rainfall on Saturday resulted in Kadem stream being in spate and it breached its banks at Kupti and inundated agriculture fields. The exact extent of fields in which water has entered will be known only after the rain stops, according to officials.

The Kadem in spate also brought heavy inflows into the Kadem dam located downstream in Nirmal district which forced release of water into the Godavari by lifting five gates for most part of the day. The maximum inflow of over 1 lakh cusecs was recorded at 3 a.m. when 83,399 cusecs of flood water was released.

Almost all mandals in Adilabad district and a few in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district received good rainfall during the day but no damage was reported. In KB Asifabad, however, some local streams were running swollen disrupting transport.

Ichoda mandal recorded 130 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending 5 p.m. On Saturday itself Narnoor, Heerapur and Gudihatnoor recorded over 90 mm of rainfall.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2019 11:32:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/kadem-breaches-banks-enters-farms/article28809634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY