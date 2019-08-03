Kadem breaches banks, enters farms

Incessant rainfall on Saturday resulted in Kadem stream being in spate and it breached its banks at Kupti and inundated agriculture fields. The exact extent of fields in which water has entered will be known only after the rain stops, according to officials.

The Kadem in spate also brought heavy inflows into the Kadem dam located downstream in Nirmal district which forced release of water into the Godavari by lifting five gates for most part of the day. The maximum inflow of over 1 lakh cusecs was recorded at 3 a.m. when 83,399 cusecs of flood water was released.

Almost all mandals in Adilabad district and a few in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district received good rainfall during the day but no damage was reported. In KB Asifabad, however, some local streams were running swollen disrupting transport.

Ichoda mandal recorded 130 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending 5 p.m. On Saturday itself Narnoor, Heerapur and Gudihatnoor recorded over 90 mm of rainfall.