Jyotiraditya Scindia arriving on a two-day tour
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will be arriving in the capital on a two-day visit to tour Hyderabad parliamentary constituency to check the progress of the development and welfare schemes of Narendra Modi government. He will participate in various programmes on Friday and Saturday. Mr. Scindia will be interacting with the beneficiaries of the schemes, meet eminent citizens, party leaders, first-time voters, booth committee members and so on. The programme is part of the ‘Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana’ of the party, informed a party release on Thursday.
