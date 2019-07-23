Junior doctors on strike

Patients admitted to government-run hospitals in Hyderabad might face inconvenience as contract employees and junior doctors are on strike over different issues.

Sanitation workers, patient care providers, and security guards employed on outsourcing basis in 24 government hospitals launched indefinite strike on Monday, demanding payment of salaries pending for two months.

They resumed the strike after calling it off around 10 days ago when officials promised to address the issues. With salaries not paid, they launched indefinite strike. Superintendents of hospitals said that they had managed the works on Tuesday through regular employees. However, the situation will deteriorate if the contract employees continue their strike.

Budget cleared

Director of Medial Education K. Ramesh Reddy said budget and cheques related to salaries of contract employees were cleared by the State government. “The money will be transferred to the contract employees’ accounts on Wednesday morning,” said Dr Ramesh Reddy.

Meanwhile, members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Asssociation (TJUDA) Osmania General Hospital submitted a notice to the hospital superintendent, stating that they were boycotting elective duties from Tuesday, demanding withdrawal of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Terming the bill anti-poor, and anti-medical fraternity, they said it affected the health care system.

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, members of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Resident Doctors Association staged protest against the bill.