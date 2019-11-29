Jubilant scenes at depots as RTC workers resume duty

A mix of jubilant and emotional scenes were witnessed at the 90 plus depots of Road Transport Corporation when workers reported for duty at 5.30 a.m.on Friday after the uncertainty due to strike ended on Thursday with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allowing workers to resume.

As the workers anxiously waited for their turn, the depot managers assigned them duty in shifts and allowed buses to hit the road gradually. The drivers, conductors and mechanics exchanged pleasantries and distributed sweets. The police who stood guard the other day to prevent them from entering the depots put up “welcome” flexis and accepted sweets at their hands.

The workers washed the photos of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with milk as a sign of expressing gratitude. At Musheerabad depot here, they performed the same with curd.

The crew faced starting problems with buses in almost all depots as their batteries had drained out and tyres went flat. The Musheerabad II depot manager Krupakar said mechanics and electricians were summoned to the depot on Thursday night to check the fitness of buses shortly after the Chief Minister asked the workers to join duty. Yet, all was not well with the condition of buses at most depots as rash driving by temporary drivers had damaged their brakes, clutches and gear boxes.

On the other hand, the temporary staff who operated skeletal services during the strike period also turned up expecting to be assigned duty but left disappointed.

The security at Bus Bhavan, the headquarters of RTC, locked the office of the recognised union of the corporation -- RTC Telangana Mazdoor Union -- on instructions from the management. A circular of the managing director of the corporation cancelling the relief from regular duty to the leaders of Mazdoor Union and two other unions -- Employees Union and Staff and Workers federation -- as they went on strike was released on the occasion.

The Joint Action Committee of the unions protested against the circular and said it will be challenged in the Labour Court.