Join hands for the unemployed, Sharmila tells opposition

April 01, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila on Sturday appealed to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to join hands in fighting against the government for justice to the unemployed. She telephoned both leaders and spoke to them over the issue. She claimed that both leaders had responded positively and assured her of support.

Ms. Sharmila telephoned Mr. Revanth Reddy and Mr. Bandi Sanjay and urged them to join her in the fight against the KCR Government that had been deceiving jobless youth and driving them to depression and suicide.

“It is high time opposition parties came together, formulated a joint action plan to fight against the BRS government that was playing with the lives of educated and unemployed youth. Let us together march towards Pragati Bhavan. If we fail to come together at this moment, KCR will finish the opposition parties in spirit,” she told the opposition leaders.

Ms. Sharmila said that Mr. Sanjay had extended support and promised to meet her soon. She stated that Mr. Revanth too had felt the historic need for opposition parties to join hands and fight for the unemployed of the State and assured her that he would discuss this internally and come up with a decision soon.