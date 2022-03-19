Job portal for women launched

Focus is on increasing women participation in workforce

A job portal for women called ‘shejobs.in’ was launched on Saturday. The focus is on helping increase the participation of women in the workforce by providing them access to top job opportunities which suit their skills.

According to a media release, the portal works toward bringing about increased diversity in organisations, and helps provide equal opportunities to women.

A division of she-jobs.com, a prominent women-oriented job portal in the United States of America, can now be accessed at www.shejobs.in. Women who visit the portal can register and access job opportunities.

Founder Swati Nelabhatla said she had her sight set on increasing the work participation of women and that she was able to realise her dream after launching she-jobs.com in 2020. “Since the COVID pandemic has impacted the jobs of many women in India, we thought this is the right time to launch the company in India and help women access job opportunities to restart their careers. Our company aims to bring women from different backgrounds closer to the job opportunities that suit them,” she said.

It is usually women who take a break from work in the event of any emergency in the family, whether it is for taking care of the children, when someone is unwell in the family or for any other reason. If women want to take a break from their job and rejoin, their chances are reduced. Women may lack the skills they want, or they may not have the right job.

shejobs.in partners with corporates in their return ship programs and upskill women with the required skills so that they prepare for the job and restart their careers, she said. It also helps women who take a break from work, are freshers, women with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, women with special needs children and are survivors of diseases like cancer.