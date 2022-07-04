Jilted youth immolates self at woman’s marriage 

A 19-year-old man who reportedly felt rejected by the woman he wanted to marry allegedly set himself ablaze at the latter's wedding. The man engulfed in flames even attempted running to the bride, but was prevented and he later collapsed on the floor.

The incident that took place on June 30, came to light on Monday, after Shaik Ashwaq, of Rajendranagar, succumbed to his burn injuries at a hospital on Sunday.

According to Langer House police, the incident took place at Moghal function hall, where Ashwaq interrupted the wedding, doused himself with an inflammable liquid and struck a matchstick.

The man reportedly informed the wedding guests that he had loved the woman and his self-immolation was because she decided to marry another person.

Langer House police has opened an investigation.