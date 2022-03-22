Jayaprakash Reddy divested of additional organisational responsibilities

Sangareddy MLA has been critical of State Cong. chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress working president and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who has been critical of TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, has been divested of additional organisational responsibilities.

His responsibilities have been given to other working presidents - J. Geetha Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Mohd. Azharuddin.

A statement from the TPCC said that the decision has been taken as Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy had earlier written to the party high command that he wants to stay away from party activities for some time. The orders would come into effect immediately.

The decision comes in the wake of senior Congress leaders opposing Mr. Revanth Reddy meeting on Sunday where Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy went ballistic against the TPCC president and his style of functioning.

While speaking to the media after the meeting, he did not mince words in his opposition, and also sent a warning that he would reveal lot of details of what transpired between them in their recent accidental meeting at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy and Mr. Revanth Reddy have not been in good terms ever since the latter was appointed as the PCC president replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy after his tenure. Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy was also a strong contender for the top post and his grudge apparently is that a newcomer like Mr. Revanth Reddy was entrusted with the responsibilities by the party high command despite strong opposition. He also blamed AICC incharge for Telangana affairs, Manickam Tagore.

As per the new orders, Ms. Geetha Reddy will have the responsibilities of parliamentary constituencies of Secunderabad, Nalgonda and Hyderabad - apart from NSUI., Intellectual Cell, Research Dept., Professional Congress and Jawahar Balmach.

Mr. Anjan Kumar Yadav will be incharge for Nizamabad, Mahabubabad, Medak, Khammam, Warangal, Bhongir Parliament constituencies and Youth Congress, SC, ST Departments and Labour Cell.

Mr. Azharuddin will cover Adilabad, Zaheerabad, Malkajgiri Parliament constituencies apart from Minorities Department, INTUC, Un-organized workers Cell and Weavers Cell.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud will handle the responsibility of Organizational Coordination, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Chevella, Karimnagar, Peddapally constituencies, and Mahila Congress, Seva Dal, Kisan Congress, Rajiv Gandhi Panchyat Raj Sanghatan (RGPRS), OBC, Fishermen Congress and Social media. Non-allocated Departments and Cells will be monitored by president, TPCC.