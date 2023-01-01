Jana Sena leaders from AP set to join BRS

January 01, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS is set to witness its first joining of leaders from outside Telangana, with a few former bureaucrats from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh likely to wear the party scarves on Monday.

Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to welcome them into the party.

According to BRS leaders, Chintala Parthasarathi, a former IRS officer, who contested as the Lok Sabha candidate from Anakapalle constituency on Jana Sena Party ticket in the 2019 elections, Thota Chandrasekhar, former IAS officer, who contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Guntur West on JSP ticket and former Minister Ravela Kishore Babu, another former IRS officer, who also contested the last Assembly elections from Prathipadu in Guntur on JSP ticket, are likely to switch over to BRS.

They may join BRS at the party headquarters here in the presence of KCR. It is understood that Mr. Rao is likely to be named BRS unit chief for Andhra Pradesh. He is a member of the political affairs committee of JSP now.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Sunday, AP State Vidyarthi Yuvajana Joint Action Committee president Rayapati Jagadish said that Andhra Pradesh was ruined by N. Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the last nine years with the youth, farmers, students, women and other sections suffering a lot.

As a leader who led the historic movement to achieve statehood to Telangana and who transformed it into one of the leading agriculture States in the country and also implemented unique welfare schemes for different sections of the society, Mr. Rao’s vision was required for the progress of other parts of the country too, Mr. Jagadish said.