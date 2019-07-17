‘Jala Jatara’ celebrated to mark KLIP launch

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) public representatives including Ministers in the State Cabinet, MLAs, MLCs and others belonging to the erstwhile Adilabad and Karimnagar districts on Tuesday celebrated the launch of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) by conducting a ‘Jala Jatara’ or water fair at Annaram barrage in Chennur mandal of Mancherial district.

They performed a special puja at the barrage and made floral offerings besides addressing a large gathering as part of the celebrations. Among those who attended the festival-like event were Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, MLAs Balka Suman, Korukanti Chander and N. Diwakar Rao, MLCs Puranam Satish, Naradasu Laxman Rao, Mancherial Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi and Peddapalli ZP chairperson Putta Madhu. The barrage is part of the KLIP.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said such celebrations will be held from Annaram to Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad district in the coming days. He praised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for completing the project in record three years and drew a parallel with the SRSP, saying its construction took 30 years.

Mr. Koppula Eshwar praised the vision of the Chief Minister and said KLIP will irrigate one crore acres. He criticised the Congress party for creating hurdles during the construction period.