Jagan fulfilled promise on RTC merger: Minister

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy were all praise for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for fulfilling the promise made to the APSRTC employees on their merger with the government.

“You (53,000 staff) are now proud government employees,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said at a function organised at the Alipiri depot on Wednesday. The employees are now under the Department of Public Transport.

Mr. Narayanaswamy, who is Minister for Excise, said that the government had initiated steps for implementing total prohibition in phases. Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, who formally flagged off the Tirupati-Punganur-Bengaluru bus, which connects his Punganur constituency with the two cities, maintained that the Chief Minister had fulfilled 80% of the promises made in the manifesto.

He said that it was in Sodam mandal in Punganur constituency that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made the merger promise.

As Hyderabad met 50% of Telangana’s income, the government decided to go ahead on the three capitals proposal to decentralise administration. “Everyone in the State should welcome the decision,” he said.