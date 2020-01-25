It’s possible to ‘edit’ genes now

Technologies developed with the ‘human genome’ made it possible to read and decipher the entire human DNA sequence and predict potential genetic risks. This knowledge can be used to take precautionary measures as nothing can be done about genes inherited from our parents. However, with ‘CRISPR-CAS’ technology, now, it will be possible to ‘edit’ DNA and ‘correct mistakes’.

Prof. Virginijus Syksnys of Vilnius University, Lithuania,co-inventor of the CRISPR-CAS technology said it is very much possible to reprogramme DNA and cut it as you wish under certain conditions. One of it being requirement of a small DNA sequence called ‘PAM’ for this technology to work and this limits its use, he said.

The professor was delivering the eighth Shirdkar Endowment lecture instituted by Rajkumari Indira Devi Dhanrajgir for the Telangana Academy of Science (TAS) at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology on Friday. Mr. Syksnys described how this technology was developed, main features and the challenges associated with it during the course of his talk.

This technique has opened the possibility of treating diseases like cancer and also correct many inherited diseases. It can also lead to new and better varieties of food crops and vegetables, he said. The gene editing technology is likely to revolutionise biology, agriculture, and medicine.