It’s political camps time now in some municipalities

With the completion of counting process for urban local bodies on Saturday, the political parties and the aspirants for the top posts such as mayor and municipal chairpersons have launched the “political camps” with the elected ward members, councillors and corporators respectively.

As it is indirect elections to the elect the top posts of the urban local bodies, the political parties organise camps to avoid horse-trading and poaching by the rivals. This time, the camps are being organised only by the ruling TRS with their candidates and roping in the support of independents, who are also party rebels.

Even as the party wave continued throughout the State, the people of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation have given a different verdict and it was hung as no party secured an absolute majority in the elections. Out of a total of 50 municipal divisions, the TRS secured 18, Congress 11, BJP 6 and independents 14. As the majority of independents elected were TRS rebels, the party leadership is roping in their support to win the Mayor post of the corporation.

The party has organised a camp in Hyderabad under the leadership of Ramagundam legislator Korukanti Chander. The mayor post of Ramagundam Corporation was reserved for SC general.

The TRS leaders also organising camp with the elected TRS members of Dharmapuri Municipality to avoid their jumping into the Congress party. In Dharmapuri, the TRS had won 8 wards and the Congress 7 wards.

In the meantime, the parties which had organised camps with the candidates from Vemulawada, Sircilla, Korutla, Metpally, Raikal and other municipalities have started returning to their native places following the one-side victory of the TRS party and not giving the chance for the opposition parties to involve any kind of horse-trading.