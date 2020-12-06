IT Tower to come up near Siddipet

In an effort to bring IT companies to Tier II cities, the State government sanctioned an IT tower at Duddeda in the outskirts of the district headquarters late on Saturday. The tower will come up adjacent to Rajiv Rahadari, in between LV Prasad Eye Institute and Tourism Hotel.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to visit the district headquarters on December 10 to lay the foundation stone for construction of the IT Tower. It will be constructed in about 60,000 sft and the MoU will be signed with IT companies like Infosys.

Finance Minister Harish Rao thanked the CM for sanctioning the IT Tower in Siddipet.

The CM will also inaugurate 2,460 double bedroom houses constructed in a gated community at Narsapur at a cost of ₹163 crore, a government medical college built at a cost of ₹135 crore, an underground drainage system at Chintacheruvu at a cost of ₹278 crore and a guest house at Ranganaiak Sagar.