GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inter-State gang of bike lifters busted, 4 held

March 28, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Three members of an inter-State gang of bike lifters were arrested and their juvenile accomplice was apprehended by the Karimnagar rural police in coordination with the Task Force personnel here on Wednesday. Four stolen bikes were recovered from their possession, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as B Manoj Kumar and Y Satya Anjaneyulu, both hailing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, and B Sumith of Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

The gang was allegedly involved in bike thefts reported under Karimnagar rural, Kothapalli and LMD police stations limits. Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.