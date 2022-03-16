Inter, SSC exams rescheduled

The State government has rescheduled Intermediate and SSC examinations in view of change in the schedule for Joint Entrance Exams (Main) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Intermediate exams which were earlier scheduled to begin from April 22 will now be held from May 6 to 24. The first-year exams will begin on May 6 and end on May 23 and the second-year exams will be from May 7 to 24.

The SSC exams which were earlier scheduled from May 11 to May 20 will now be held from May 23 to June 1. According to the revised scheduled for SSC exams announced by the Director of Government Examinations, the first language exam will be conducted on May 23, second language on May 24, English on May 25, Mathematics on May 26, general science on May 27, social studies on May 28, optional subjects of Sanskrit and Arabic on May 29 and 30 and vocational course on June 1.

The NTA had recently rescheduled the JEE (Mains) exams which were scheduled from April 16 to 21 to April 21 to May 4 as the dates clashed with the CBSE, CISCE and other Central exams.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy had on Monday expressed the need for postponement of Inter exams after the change of dates for JEE exams.