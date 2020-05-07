Inter second year results in June second week

Results of Intermediate second year examinations will be declared in the second week of June and the first year results in the third week, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy said.

At a review meeting with officials of the Education Department over the results and conduct of SSC exams, she said the coding for Intermediate answer scripts has begun and valuation of scripts would start from May12, and will be completed by May 30 so that results could be declared in second week of next month. About 600 evaluators in each camp will valuate the papers. To expedite the process, spot valuation camps would be increased to 33 from 12 and teachers will be provided transportation, medical facilities and food. Accommodation of teachers coming from outside will be taken care of.

Though all the major papers of Intermediate were conducted the second year Geography and modern launguage papers were postponed due to the pandemic and now they will be held on May 18. Only 861 students are registered for these papers.

Asking the SSC students to be ready for the exams this month, she said an affidavit will be filed before the High Court for permission explaining the safety measures to be taken while conducting the exams in view of the Covid 19. After conducting three papers — first language paper-I and II, and second language paper-I — the exam process was stopped on the directions of the High Court.

The Minister said SSC exam centres will be increased from the existing 2,530 to ensure physical distancing and government will arrange sanitisers, masks and screening for students and invigilators at all the centres. Only one student per bench will be allowed to sit in the exam.