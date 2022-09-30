Inter-district burglary gang busted, eight arrested

Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier addressing a press conference in Khammam on Friday in connection with the recovery of the stolen booty from eight members of an inter-district burglars gang. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Sleuths of the Central Crime Station (CCS) along with the Khammam One Town police on Friday arrested eight members of an inter-district burglars’ gang and recovered stolen gold, silver and other valuables worth around ₹40 lakh.

Police said the accused were involved in as many as 28 cases of house break-in, including 27 property offences under the limits of various police stations in Khammam district and one in Suryapet district in the last two years.

The arrested were identified as Nukamalla Nagendra Babu, P. Rajkumar, B. Nagendra Babu, M. Ashok, B. Mutyalu, Ch. Venkanna and K. Mahesh, all hailing from Kagitha Ramachandrapuram village in Suryapet district, and T. Venkateshwarlu of Mallepalli in Khammam district.

They were apprehended by a joint team of CCS and the One Town police while moving in a suspicious manner at Mustafanagar in Khammam town on Friday morning.

Kingpin of the gang, Nukamalla Nagendra Babu, who worked as a car driver at a private hospital in Khammam a few years ago, took to house break-ins along with his accomplices to fund his lavish lifestyle, police said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday afternoon, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S. Warrier said stolen valuables including 638 grams of gold ornaments, 2 kg silver and 10 LED TVs were recovered from the arrested members.