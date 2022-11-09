Intellectuals pen open letter to Modi

Demands implementation of promises mentioned in Reorganisation Act

In a move to bring pressure on the Union Government, as many as 64 intellectuals of Telangana addressed an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to address the problems being faced by the State and implement the promises made to Telangana in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act – 2014 at the time division of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The letter was written on Wednesday in view of the Narendra Modi’s visit to Ramagundam on November 12 .

“Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, even in the past you have visited Telangana several times but never your promises were implemented. We had fought for separate Telangana state several years with big dreams. Promises like steel factory at Bayyaram, coach factory at Kazipet and Tribal University were not implemented in the last eight years. The government had taken several decisions that would harm the interests of Telangana. Injustices was meted out to Telangana by cancelling Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), which would provide employment for lakhs of youth,” they have pointed out in the letter.

Stating that not sanctioning even a college for Telangana while sanctioning 157 medical colleges, 16 IIMs, 87 Navodaya schools, 12 ICRs and IIITs across the nation shows the step motherly treatment to the state, the intellectuals warned that religious fanaticism has been increasing in dangerous propositions in the country.

They demanded that the Prime Minister implement the promises in Reorganisation Act, restore ITIR, allocate software Technology Park, Medical colleges, IIMs and Navodayas, to purchase agriculture produce from Telangana, stopping step-mother treatment to Telangana, taking steps for the integrity of the nation and to strengthen the economy of the country.

The letter was singed by Prof. Rama Melkote, Prof. Sheela Prasad, Prof. G. Satyanarayana, Pasunuri Ravinder (writer) and D. Papa Rao (economist) among others.