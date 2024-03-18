Install Rajiv Gandhi statue at Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium: former Minister asks HCA

March 18, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister for Sports and former MP V. Hanumanth Rao on Monday appealed to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to install the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at the main entrance of the Uppal stadium.

“It is disappointing that though the stadium was named after the late Rajiv Gandhi, the HCA has not taken the initiative in this regard. I have raised this issue in the recent annual general meeting of the HCA,” he told media persons here.

“I wish to make it clear that I will bear the complete expenses of installing the statue and all that the HCA has to do is to make the necessary arrangements before the next birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi on August 20,” Mr. Hanumanth added.

Former secretary T. Seshnarayan, former HCA executive committee member Amarnath were among those present at the briefing.