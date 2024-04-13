Inmates in Cherlapally jail in Hyderabad demand drugs from officials

April 13, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Trouble broke out on April 12 night at the Cherlapally Prison premises as two inmates went berserk and allegedly started banging their heads against the walls and injured themselves demanding drugs from the jail officials. When guards went to subdue them, they fought with them. Jail officials said that they have isolated the men and deployed additional guards outside their barracks. The state of health of two prisoners could not be confirmed.

The Superintendent of Cherlpally Prisons, Santosh Roy said that the men, Ibrahim Khaleel and Fareed Quadri, were repeat offenders with a history sheet. “They were arrested for murder, attempt to murder and also under National Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases,” said the official.

The men had pulled a similar stunt while they were incarcerated at the Chanchalguda jail by instigating three other inmates. “The authorities over there had taken cognisance of the issue and even submitted video proofs of the incident to the court about their actions. Khaleel and Quadri were then transferred to Cherlpally as a disciplinary action about a month ago,” added the official.

However, they started a riot against the prison authorities at Cherlapally jail demanding drugs on Friday night. They threatened to injure the guards and also to inflict wounds on themselves in an attempt to get admitted to either Gandhi or Osmania Hospital. The plan was to get their associates to deliver them the drugs there,” explained the SP.

The situation was controlled by force and they are now said to be lodged in different cells with three jawans deployed near each cell to keep an eye on them.