Indiramma Rajyam envisages housing for all, inclusive welfare, says Telangana Deputy CM

March 11, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - KHAMMAM

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has asserted that the ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ was striving with steadfast commitment to ensure that no family in the State is left without a house, and the benefits of welfare and development initiatives reach the poor and downtrodden.

Talking to mediapersons in Proddatur village in Chinthakani mandal of Khammam district late on Sunday afternoon, Mr.Vikramarka said 3,500 Indiramma houses will be allotted to each Assembly constituency in the State in the first phase. Each beneficiary will get a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for construction of house under the scheme, he noted.

Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy will launch the scheme in Bhadrachalam on Monday. The interest-free loan scheme for women self-help groups will be re-launched on March 12 in Hyderabad, he said, adding that plans were on the anvil to help women become entrepreneurs.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a string of road and other development works worth over ₹43.18 crore in Madhira Assembly constituency.

Collector V.P. Gautham was present.