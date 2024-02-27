Indigenous micro turbojet engine unveiled by Hyderabad-based firm in partnership with IIT-H 

February 27, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

A micro turbojet engine designed and developed indigenously by Hyderabad-based firm Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools with support of the IIT Hyderabad has been unveiled.

Aeronautical Society of India president and former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri and DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy witnessed the live testing of the engine at the company’s facility here as well as inaugurated the assembly and test lab, Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools said on Monday.

The unveiling of the first of its kind micro turbojet engine Indra RV25: 240N in the country is in alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives and underscores the company’s capability to design, manufacture and deploy cutting-edge aerospace and defence technologies on a global scale, it said in a release.

Indigenous development of cutting-edge technologies such as these will make India self-reliant and emerge as an export hub of critical military products and solutions. “This success will pave the way for us to build entire suite of micro turbo jet engines up to 100 kgf for use in UAVs, missile propulsion, auxiliary power units and range extenders amongst myriads of other opportunities,” Raghuvamsi Group COO Arvind Mishra said.

The firm said products such as these will reduce reliance on imported technologies, components, and expertise and contribute to India’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency in critical sectors, bolstering national security and economic resilience. It will also stimulate growth of the domestic aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem, creating jobs and fostering economic growth, Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools said.

“We are proud to unveil our fully indigenous Micro Turbojet Engine, a testament of India’s ingenuity and determination to become a global hub for aerospace innovation,” managing director Vamsi Vikas said.