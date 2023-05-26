India-US friendship important for the entire planet: Garcetti

May 26, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated May 27, 2023 12:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said that the entire planet was counting on the friendship between India and the United States, and the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and US President Joe Biden to India later, will strengthen that association.

The Ambassador said that the importance of the friendship emerges from the fact that the two leaders have met thrice face-to-face in the last four months and the upcoming visit will further deepen the ties. The association will revolve around what he believed were important for the world - Peace, Prosperity, Planet, and People.

Mr. Garcetti, who spoke to reporters at the T-Hub in the city on Friday, said that the relations between the two biggest democracies have improved enormously. He said the largest military exercises India does are with the US. Both countries were also working towards an Indo-Pacific that is safe and secure.

He heaped praises on Hyderabad stating that if one wants to see the future, it was right here in Hyderabad. The enthusiasm of the people, space like T-Hub and construction add momentum to the city. He said US companies were investing huge in Hyderabad and they have created over a lakh jobs and similarly Indian business houses were investing in the USA. “There is a need for bringing more Americans to India,” he felt.

Stating that visas were a top top priority and the incredible demand from Indians was a reflection of the growing relations. He said the USA was on track to process a million visas this year. Students will have more opportunities as well and Indians were the highest foreign students on the US campuses.

Earlier, Mr. Garcetti visited a clinic for the transgender community and the ISB Hyderabad. He said the ISB was not just contributing to building future Indian business leaders but studying business globally. He also paid a visit to the Chowmahalla Palace.

The Ambassador also recalled his first visit to India as a 14-year-old and realised how deeply the US and India were connected. Though a lot has changed the spirit of India has remained the same.