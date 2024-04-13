GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India Post to deliver Ram Navami archana-thalambralu

April 13, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees can order Anthralaya Archana-Thalambrala Seva for Ram Navami from April 13 and April 16 through post. The Telangana Postal Circle has joined hands with the Endowments department for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the Anthralaya Archana will be performed at Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Vaari Devasthanam of the Bhadrachalam temple on April 17 followed by issue of prasadam and Muthyala Kalyana Thalambralu from the temple through Speed Post, which will be delivered at the doorstep of the devotee/addressee after the festival, according to a press release. 

“Devotees can avail of the service at post offices by filling the order form and paying the charges. The devotees can avail of the seva by contacting their beat postman as well,” said the release.

