India 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom: India cites cases from Telangana

May 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The United States’ State Department recently released India 2022 International Religious Report, a document that deals with the “status of religious freedom, government policies violating religious belief and practices of groups, religious denominations and individuals”, cite several cases from Telangana, including that of Goshamahal legislator and suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh’s offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

The reports state that the Goshamahal legislator’s comments sparked protests, particularly in Hyderabad. “The lawmaker’s comments led to protests among the Muslim community in Hyderabad. In response, the BJP suspended T. Raja Singh from the party,” an excerpt reads, adding that later the Telangana High Court set aside the preventive detention order, and ordered Mr Singh’s release. After his arrest, Mr Singh was lodged at the Cherlapalli Central Prison.

The report also touches upon the Bulli Bai case in which several Muslim women from across the country were “auctioned” online. The name of Hyderabad-based social activist Khalida Parveen was one of the victims. “ Parveen said the app targeted Muslim women who were outspoken against the government. Parveen had previously called for arrest of Hindu religious leaders who at a gathering in Haridwar in December 2021 had publicly advocated killing Muslim Indians,” an excerpt reads.

The report also records the honour-killing of Billipuram Nagaraju, a Dalit man, who was murdered, allegedly by the family of his Muslim wife.

While the report states that attacks on those belonging to minority communities happened in several parts of the country throughout the year, and included cases of cow vigilantism, it pointed to an incident that took place in Karmanghat area in Hyderabad. “On February 22, local media reported a group of “cow vigilantes” attacked a family transporting cattle in a truck at Karmanghat in Hyderabad. The attackers assaulted the family and pulled them from their vehicle. Police arrested several men from both the Hindu and Muslim communities for the attack and filed cases against them,” the report reads.

Also included are the demolition of a mosque in the Shamshabad area in August that year on grounds of legal status of the structure, the attempted encroachment of a waqf land parcel endowed to a mosque near Malkam Cheruvu by people of another community, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments to do away with reservations for “religious minorities” if the BJP came to power.