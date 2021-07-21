Increase upper age for govt. jobs: Sharmila

Deeksha to be organsied every week on Tuesday

Reiterating her demand for filling 1.91 lakh vacancies in government departments in the State forthwith, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila demanded that the State government increase the maximum age limit for government jobs to help unemployed youth, who crossed the stipulated upper age limit, waiting for job notifications for long.

Thousands of unemployed youngsters had crossed the prescribed upper age limit for government jobs due to the inordinate delay on the part of the TRS government in releasing job notifications for filling the vacancies in the last seven years, she charged, alleging that the unemployment rate in the State had increased four times under the present dispensation.

She was speaking minutes before concluding her daylong deeksha held in Penuballi mandal headquarters town to highlight the issue of educated unemployment on Tuesday evening.

Before sitting 0n the deeksha, Ms Sharmila visited Gangadevipadu village in the mandal. She consoled the bereaved family members of S Nageshwara Rao, who allegedly committed suicide on a local farm a week ago.

She became emotional while interacting with the grieving parents, brother and sister of the deceased at the latter’s house in the village. While expressing sympathy with the bereaved family members, she tried to instil confidence in them and promised all support to help them cope with difficult times.

Speaking at the deeksha in Penuballi, Ms Sharmila hit out at the TRS dispensation accusing it of showing "callous indifference" to the plight of unemployed youth and "suicides" of several jobless youth in the recent past in the State. The persons at the helm were taking care of their own welfare leaving the unemployed youth in the lurch, she charged.

She said the YSRTP would spearhead its ongoing movement by organising deeksha every week on Tuesday to highlight the issues of unemployed youth till the job notifications were issued and all vacancies filled.

“How can persons at the helm make absurd suggestions to the educated unemployed youth to work as hamalis,” she asked, alleging that such remarks were intended to dilute the power of education.

Several unemployed youngsters narrated their tale of woe to Ms Sharmila during the deeksha while some raised slogans hailing her father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.