Incessant rains stopped, threat of seasonal diseases emerge

Harish Rao lists out steps to prevent seasonal diseases

Harish Rao lists out steps to prevent seasonal diseases

The incessant rains have stopped in Telangana. But the threat of spike in seasonal diseases has emerged. Government is now focused on prevention of mosquito borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and water borne diseases such as typhoid.

Some of the steps that are being taken are government teams are ensuring water is not stagnant in vessels or other things kept at home or around it so that mosquitoes do not breed. Another step is urging people to boil water, cool and filter it before consumption to avoid water-borne diseases.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao along with Minister for BC Welfare, Civil Supplies, Gangula Kamalakar, Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar and others held a video conference with collectors on Monday to discuss steps to prevent the seasonal diseases, ensuring quality food in government schools and hostels, funds for restoration of roadways in flood affected regions, and other subjects.

Mr. Harish Rao said that dengue surges every five years, and that the cases are recorded in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, and some parts of Karimnagar, Khammam. And malaria cases have been registered in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem. He has said that kits to test for the diseases have been kept ready at village-level.

At a press conference held at Secretariat, Hyderabad, on Monday, he has listed out the measures that are being taken by the government for prevention of the seasonal diseases. One of the steps is to have teams visit homes of people on Sundays to ensure water is not stagnant in discarded tyres, coolers, broken bottles thrown around the home, or other forms of containers. He has requested people to support the efforts by keeping homes and premises around it clean.

Talking about other forms of impact because of floods, he has said that road connectivity, culverts, were damaged due to the floods. “₹10 crore each is released to Panchayat Raj department, and Roads and Buildings department, immediately for the restoration works,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

He has also said that directions were issued by Mr. Kamalakar to Civil Supplies department officers to supply quality rice and other food grains to government schools and hostels. Food Safety inspectors from the Health department were directed to regularly check the quality of food served at the hostels, and to have food there.