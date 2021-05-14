Telangana turns back 40 Andhra Pradesh ambulances for want of documents

“We got strict instructions to allow vehicles with an ePass from Telangana police or State Health Department, but not from A.P. police” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

As many as 40 ambulances which tried to cross the Pullur Toll Plaza on the Kurnool-Jogulamba Gadwal inter-State A.P.-Telangana border were turned without any permission, and some with permission from the Andhra Pradesh police on Friday.

With severe shortage of beds in Hyderabad, as per the claims of the T.S. health and police officials, it was next to impossible for the patients and their attendants travelling to Hyderabad to cross the check post.

“We got strict instructions to allow vehicles with an ePass from Telangana police or State Health Department, but not from A.P. police” an officer said on condition of anonymity.

He said that they are doing ‘just’ enforcement work and the crucial paper work was being done by the Health and Revenue Department staff.

“Only after getting a nod from the Health officials, who again cross-examine with the hospital staff, we are letting the vehicles cross the border. We have no role to play in it,” the officer while examining the documents of an ambulance said.

Even those who had online permission from the Telangana police were sent back citing various reasons, including severe shortage of oxygen-supported beds in the State capital.

Despite clear instructions from the State government to allow ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients with prior tie-ups with the hospital in Hyderabad, police at Pullur toll gate on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border in Jogulamba-Gadwal district, stopped dozens of medical emergency vehicles on Friday morning.

However, the police denied the reports stating that they were allowing all vehicles with valid passes from the Director of Medical Health and confirmation of beds at hospitals.

District Superintendent of Police, Ranjan Ratan Kumar didn’t respond to repeated call and messages by this correspondent to comment on the issue.

Since Sunday evening, hundreds of ambulances with COVID-19 patients on liquid oxygen support, who require immediate medical assistance, have been turned away by the police citing various reasons. Family members of several patients pleaded with the police to allow them to reach Hyderabad and save the life of their kin, but in vain.

“This is an inhumane act by the Telangana police, who claim themselves to be people-friendly. They should have mercy on the people who are breathing their last,” said Raj Kumar from Kurnool, a techie who works for an MNC in Hyderabad.