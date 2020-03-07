Implementation more important than policy formulation: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu said that effective implementation of the policies on ground was more important than the policy formulation.

Interacting with the faculty members of Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) at Bella Vista in Hyderabad on Saturday, the Vice President called for inclusive and sustainable approach to development.

He argued for improving service delivery of government programmes and they should reach the last man in true spirit of Antyodaya as espoused by the great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Stating that the Public-Private-Partnership was very important for development of India, he however said people’s participation in governance was a must for inclusive growth. “No person, community or region should be left behind,” he added.

He also called for making optimum use of digital technologies to improve the service delivery and bringing down corruption. He wanted ASCI, through its training programmes, to help administrators in formulating suitable strategies for improving governance.

Appreciating the role of ASCI, he said every officer receiving training from the institute must imbibe a citizen-centric and result-driven approach, which is the need of the hour to ensure inclusive growth.

During his visit to ASCI, the Vice President went around the campus and interacted with the students of PGDHM and PGDM. He also planted a sapling on the lawns of ASCI.

Earlier, ASCI Chairman K Padmanabhaiah, who chaired the session, highlighted the contribution of ASCI in nation building and underlined the need of recognising ASCI as an institution of excellence.

Members of Court of Governors, Richard Saldanha, Vepa Kamesham and Director General SK Pattanayak also spoke.