IMD issues rain alert for Hyderabad, other districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for parts of Telangana on Wednesday. In a media release, it said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts. Hyderabad can expect partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, and thundershowers are very likely to occur towards the evening, IMD said.

