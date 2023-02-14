HamberMenu
Ilaiyaraaja to perform in Hyderabad

February 14, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is set to perform at a concert at Gachibowli stadium on February 26.

The music concert is going to be one of the rare ones by the artiste known for his sublime movie compositions that have not dated even after so many years.

The ticket prices start from the lowest of ₹799 and go up to ₹14,999. Factoring in taxes, the ₹14,999 ticket would cost ₹15,883.95.

Speaking at an event to announce the concert, Ilaiyaraaja said that all his compositions are his favourites as he hears them and moulds them before anyone else does.

“Cultural entrepreneurship is an important part of any economy now. There are other forces driving the economy but cultural events like these help the city as well as the economy. They show us our cultural values,” said IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

