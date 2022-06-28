IITH announces certificate program on Future Wireless Communication

IIT Hyderabad (IITH) announced a 12-month certificate program on “Future Wireless Communications” that will commence on August 1, this year. IITH is one of the first organizations in India to have successfully developed and commercialized 5G technology, including an NB-IoT chipset.

The programme is for Diploma, BSc, BTech graduates/ final year students or with an equivalent degree in any branch of science or engineering, program coordinator GVV Sharma said. The course is divided into 4 modules with an option to exit after any module with a certificate. Selected candidates will be awarded a scholarship of ₹25,000 per month till the program ends. The scholarship will be accompanied by up to 50 pre-placement offers and 200 R&D project staff positions in the IITH 6G research project, he added.

“It is imperative that the wealth of knowledge created in the IITH 5G research program be shared with as many fresh graduates in the country as possible in the shortest possible time. This certificate program will help address the acute shortage of workforce in this domain by training at least 500 engineers per year, ” Director of IIT-H B. S. Murthy said on the occasion.