IIT-Hyderabad to support Telangana Commercial Taxes officials in the investigation into GST returns scam

March 13, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad has said that it will extend all possible support to the Telangana Commercial Taxes officials in the investigation into the recent GST returns scam unearthed by the department and continue to provide all information as requested from time to time.

In a release issued here on Wednesday, IIT-H said a project was sanctioned by Government of Telangana State (TS) to IIT Hyderabad (IIT-H) on “Big data analytics and value added tax data” on July 12, 2017, initially for one year and extended each year with the latest extension being until May 2024.

The PI and the project team has been continuously providing analytical reports, periodically to the Telangana Government, based on the data provided the Government Officials, the statement said.

IIT-H has executed this project in its sincerity, like any other sponsored research project. IIT-H will extend all possible support to the Commercial Taxes officials and will continue to provide all information as requested time to time, the release added.

It may be mentioned here that the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy, had reportedly expressed serious concern at the role of the IIT-H in the massive GST returns scam running into over Rs. 1,000 crore, unearthed by the Commercial Taxes department

Responding to media reports, he had written a letter to the Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to look into the alleged role of certain officials of the IIT-H in the GST returns scam.

The CT department officials had written a letter to the Director of IIT-H seeking information about the role of certain officials in the shortcomings flagged by a senior CT officer. It is understood that the Director of Research IIT-H has replied to the letter.