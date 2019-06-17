IIT-H team improves solar cell efficiency

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), have developed a novel process to improve the performance of third generation solar cells. Working with Dye Sensitised Solar Cells (DSSCs), they have shown that the incorporation of magnetic nanoparticles (Fe3O4) in the anode can enhance light-to-power conversion efficiencies.

Their most recent work has been published in the journal Solar Energy, a peer-reviewed journal.

Economical, eco-friendly

There is much promise for DSSCs due to cost and environmental benefits and it is expected that with improvements in performance, DSSCs could outdo mature silicon-based solar cells. The worldwide DSSC market is projected to reach $60 million by 2023.

The research is being headed by Jammalamadaka Suryanarayana, Associate Professor, Magnetic Materials and Device Physics Laboratory, Department of Physics, IIT-H, with his student Kannan U.M in collaboration with L. Giribabu, senior scientist, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad.

Improvement needed

“Photovoltaic or solar cell technology has been around since 19th century and we are now seeing third generation of cells. The first-generation silicon-based cells continues to be costly. Second-generation thin film solar cells based on semiconductors like CdTe and CdSe have comparable efficiencies, but not much lower in cost. The third generation cells, on the other hand, can significantly lower costs of solar cells while being environmentally friendlier, but their efficiencies need improvement to translate to practical products,” said Prof. Suryanarayana.

The efficiency of these cells, also known in the scientific community as ‘the Grätzel cell,’ after its inventor Michael Grätzel, continues to hover around 13% and there is considerable research all over the world to improve its performance.