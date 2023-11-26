HamberMenu
If BJP, BRS were not friends, ED and CBI would have been after KCR, says Rahul Gandhi

November 26, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi speaks at Kamareddy in support of TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy.

Rahul Gandhi speaks at Kamareddy in support of TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana

If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were not friends, the entire Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax teams would have been after Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao for corruption in Telangana and loot of its resources, said Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a public meeting at Kamareddy where Telangana Congress chief A.Revanth Reddy will take on Mr.Rao in the November 30 State Assembly elections, he said the intention of the Kaleshwaram project was not to provide water for irrigation but for corruption. There was huge corruption in Kaleshwaram but the BJP government did not take any concrete action. It was the Congress that built irrigation projects without corruption and that stood all vagaries of nature.

He charged the Chief Minister with taking away the lands of the poor using the Dharani portal, and said MLAs were looting money from all sources and commissions from Dalit Bandhu. The future of the youth is at stake with continuous leak of recruitment exam papers. “If you are friends with KCR or a member of their family, clearing an exam becomes very easy. However, as a youth in Telangana, it seems impossible for you to pass an exam or secure a job without having to resort to bribery,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that Mr.Rao reads the script of Mr. Modi and that is why he is questioning the contribution of Congress to the nation. “Those are words used by Mr.Modi too,” he said, adding that the BJP has lost ground in Telangana and that is why it is supporting the BRS.

Rahul returns

After his speech, Mr.Gandhi left the dais and Mr.Revanth Reddy continued his speech. However, Mr. Gandhi returned and listened to Mr.Reddy’s diatribe against the Chief Minister, accusing him of grabbing 10,000 acres around Hyderabad through the Dharani portal. “KCR would do the same in Kamareddy, eyeing its fertile lands and people should be cautious while voting. Your lands will disappear if you vote for the BRS,” he cautioned people.

