IB officer dies after accidental fall

An Assistant Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Telangana region succumbed to the injuries he suffered in an accidental fall at Shilpakala Vedika here on Wednesday.

According to Madhapur police, the victim Kumar Amreesh (51) was at the venue along with officials of IB and Telangana Police’s Intelligence and Security Wing to review the security measures for Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu’s visit to launch a book on renowned lyricist ‘Sirivennela’ Seetharama Sastry on Friday. Sastry had passed away recently.

“While reviewing security measures, Kumar accidentally slipped and fell off the stage around 1 p.m. He suffered internal head injuries and was soon rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment,” Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said. He said that Kumar was a native of Patna in Bihar. A case was registered and his body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.