I wrote 40 letters to CM on various works: Kishan Reddy

April 18, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has claimed that he had written 40 letters to the State Government on several projects pertaining to Telangana, and despite not receiving a proper response, he went ahead with several works pertaining to infrastructure, tourism, education, and scientific research, among others, in the last five years.

“I do not have any connections with contractors. Neither have I indulged in any land settlements nor have I faced any corruption charges. I have never behaved haughtily. I have placed my progress report before you. If you feel I have done something good, please support me,” he appealed to people on Thursday.

Making a power point presentation to showcase the various works he had undertaken in the last five years before a gathering at a private function hall, Mr. Kishan Reddy urged the Secunderabad constituency voters to re-elect him for the second time in LS elections for “having worked with dedication” and strived to develop the constituency as well as the rest of the State with funds from the Central Government.

The Modi Government had released a total of ₹10 lakh crore – ₹2.03 lakh crore tax devolution, ₹6.02 lakh crore in welfare schemes, ₹7,000 crore loan and ₹1.95 lakh crore for agriculture in the last decade, and he had played a key role in convincing the Centre to approve the Regional Ring Road (RRR), which will be a game changer and rail network along Outer Ring Road (ORR).

About ₹48,726 crore was released for the twin cities in health, railways, research, sports, culture, etc., subsidies of ₹38,013 crore were given to entrepreneurs. Mr. Reddy explained about the 2,500 km new national highway projects taken up, funds released for the completion of MMTS suburban train phase two project, upcoming wagon rehauling unit coming at Kazipet, textile park at Warangal, fertiliser plant at Ramagundam, NTPC thermal plant, AIIMs at Bibinagar, Tribal university and so on - taken up or completed during last five years.

The BJP chief pointed out that apart from major stations of Secunderabad and Hyderabad, the local railway stations at Begumpet, Hi-Tec City and others were being re-developed while the Cherlapally terminal will be ready soon. Four Vande Bharat Express trains are being run from here.

Funds were released for the construction of hostels in Osmania University and other places while health infrastructure was improved at many public hospitals including new medical equipment, ambulances while schools got toilets, new furniture and so on along with development of temples as well as tourism/historic sites. A booklet was also released on the occasion. Senior journalists and retired bureaucrats were part of the show apart from media personnel.