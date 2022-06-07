I did not do anything wrong: MLA

An unfazed BJP Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao has claimed that he has not done “anything wrong” in revealing the phone video clip and photos in the gangrape of the minor rape in Jubilee Hills to the media as he was careful enough to ensure the “identity of the victim is protected”.

“I am a practising advocate for more than two decades and I did not do anything which violates the law. I was forced to expose the duplicity of the police as it appeared to be helping the ruling TRS and Majlis Party in diluting the ongoing investigation by letting some perpetrators go scot free. I am ready to answer any notice from the police,” he told the media on Tuesday.

In fact, under the Whistleblower Act, he had every right to present new evidence to the police and the investigators about any crime which they are not aware of. “Now, that a FIR has been issued against me, I am now requesting the police, TRS and Congress leaders to focus on the arresting the real culprits behind the dastardly crime. I am ready to face the consequences if I have done anything wrong but please do not miss the real issue of providing justice to the victim,” he said.

The BJP leader criticised the Congress Party leaders for training their guns on him rather on ensuring the investigation goes in the right lines. “They are all senior people with years in public life so it is better they rail against the ruling party and if they can protest before the ministers houses,” he said.

Mr. Rao said he was ready to provide more evidence to the investigators if they require giving me a notice. “It is clear the effort is protect the accused so this step to file case against me to dilute the ongoing investigation,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the entire BJP leadership rallied behind Mr.Rao for the police filing cases against the latter with party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar terming it as “shameful”. “The police have not yet filed chargesheet against the accused but had their attention to target our people as if it will ensure justice to the minor girl. This is a deliberate effort to divert the case and protect the TRS and Majlis Party leaders,” he claimed.

The MP said there is a “total breakdown” of law and order in TS and questioned the silence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and senior minister K.T. Rama Rao on this case. The BJP will not cowed down by the police action and will agitate till the culprits are put behind bars, he added.

Senior leader and MLA T. Raja Singh, vice president D.K. Aruna, spokesperson Rakesh Reddy and others too condemned the case against their colleague and wondered why there is a delay in arresting those involved in the heinous crime.