I am the brand ambassador of the poor, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

TS BJP chief counters KTR’s remarks in Assembly

Telangana State BJP chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he is going to be the “ambassador” of the poor people denied double bedroom housing, for farmers whose loans were not waived and that of the Dalits who did not get the CM’s post and three acres of the land as promised by the TRS government.

“Yes, am going to be the ambassdor for all these people till this corrupt government is ousted,” he said on Tuesday, in a counter to Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao sarcastic remarks in the Legislative Assembly on his programme.

Addressing public meetings at Bejjanki in Siddipet district on the 32nd day of ‘Praja Sangram Yatra’, he charged the government with not compensating a single farmer for their crop loss in the last seven years. Farmers have been facing several problems and loss to their crops but this government failed to mitigate their woes and did not bother to implement the ‘Fasal Bhima Yojana’ of Modi government where they could have secured financial relief.

“I want Chief Minister to show any proof of receiving any letter about the Centre refusing to buy rice from Telangana farmers,” he said, reiterated his assurance of total procurement of paddy crop. If many students sacrificed their lives for sake of TS, after the TRS government came to power even the farmers and unemployed youth are resorting to extreme step, he alleged.

BJP Kisan Morcha national president and MP Raj Kumar Chahar, who participated in padayatra, claimed that the Modi government welfare schemes are not being implemented here depriving the poor from getting benefit. Senior leaders S. Babu Rao, Manohar Reddy, G Premander Reddy, A Rakesh Reddy, N V Subhash and others participated.