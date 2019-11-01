Tamilisai Soundararajan: I am not politicising but socialising issues while meeting people

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan says she is a social person, always positive in her outlook and as a Governor, she is not engaged in any political activity.

“As a Governor I know my constitutional powers and I will act according to them only. Nothing is there that the Governor should not do or should do,” she said in an exclusive interview to The Hindu.

Close to a month after being named Governor of Telangana and assuming office on September 2, the former BJP president of Tamil Nadu unit is very clear in her thoughts about priorities that need attention in the youngest State in the country. In a span of four weeks, she held a series of meetings with bureaucrats, asking for reports. She also interacted with the Transport Secretary in the wake of the ongoing RTC strike, seeking specific information on the stir.

In an hour-long interview, the Governor said that she is a well balanced person and always respects the Constitution. “Within my constitutional limits I am trying to resolve issues. I am a Governor and there is an elected government. But I don’t want people to suffer on account of dengue and RTC strike. I once again make it very clear that I am a people’s person and a social person too,” she said. Stating that the government is working on improving the situation for containing the spread of dengue, the Governor, however, feels that some more steps should be taken to deal with the menace. The Governor is planning to fix one day when the general public can come and meet her. “Raj Bhavan can be a Praja Bhavan. I will tour the districts also shortly,” she said.

How is your relationship with the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao?

My relationship with everyone is very good. Chief Minister gave a very good reception when I arrived and during the oath taking ceremony. I again met him on October 2 during Gandhi Jayanthi at Bapu Ghat. He explained to me how former Governor Krishna Kant was instrumental in developing the Ghat. He was a Gandhian. I also referred to my father Anandan, who was also a Gandhian. I did not have any other opportunity to meet the Chief Minister after that. I am actually a friendly person and think always in a positive manner. I have a method in talking in a positive way. I will be very frank and positive in my opinion and always respect the elected representatives whether they are MLAs or MPs.

I traditionally come from a political family as my father was a six-time MLA, one-time MP and Tamil Nadu PCC president also. I am daughter of a senior politician and always conscious of my surroundings. I have closely seen how politicians function. I had seen former TN Chief Ministers – Kamaraj, M.G.Ramachandran, M.Karunanidhi and J.Jayalalitha.

In fact MGR, Karunanidhi and Bhaktavatsalam, all former Chief Ministers, attended my wedding. It was after 10 years that MGR and Karunanidhi met at my marriage.

I am a well balanced person and always respect the Constitution. I know what is the Constitution, what is the role of a Chief Minister, MLA, MP, Governor and Raj Bhavan.

More than this, I am a social person. There are two things. One is a person, who just acts as per the Constitution and some others who are always by nature social persons. I belong to the second type.

I was always a leader right from my school days. I had everything before entering politics. My father was a powerful politician, my husband -- a popular doctor, and I had very good practice.

How is the transition from an active politician till the other day to a gubernatorial post and passive observer?

I don’t think Governor’s post is a passive one. This is another stage in my social life. It is very important for me to get transformed. I was a student leader first, then married while studying my first-year medicine. It was an arranged marriage. We were four daughters and one son. I was the eldest. I transformed from a student leader to a family person, gave birth to a son while studying. I transformed to post-graduate student and entered politics.

I transformed from a Congress background family to the BJP.

I met former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and got attracted to his ideology of wanting to make India a developed country.

I remember the book written by former President A P J Abdul Kalam “India a developed country by 2020’. During a conference where Mr. Vajpayee spoke about road infrastructure as major thrust for development I got inspired.

No sooner that you assumed office, you have started interacting extensively with a cross section of the society. Your pro-active approach is being viewed in different ways by politicians?

I take the Governor’s post bestowed on me as an opportunity. I am the youngest Governor even after the Centre recently named four new Governors. When my higher authorities, the President, Prime Minister and the Home Minister offered me an opportunity I immediately transformed it into an opportunity. With good calculation and positive approach I came up in the party.

As regards Telangana, it’s a vibrant State and people are cordial, they call me Akka. I am always a busy person. Every day I get 50-60 requests for appointments and I personally scrutinise all such requests and give time. In the last few days I have met so many people, Communists, agitators as well as appreciators. I have given everyone an opportunity to speak. As a doctor, I used to read journals and medical books to diagnose ailments. As a Governor, I know my constitutional powers and I will act according to it only. Nothing is there that the Governor should not do or should do.

In the last four weeks itself you have summoned bureaucrats to discuss a number of issues. How should these interactions be viewed?

When I took charge as Governor, Telangana was facing health concern with viral fevers and dengue. I wrote to the government. It was not a complaint but I wanted to compliment their efforts as a doctor, who had worked on treating dengue. I asked for a clear picture and they sent me reply. Then I gave them a report with suggestions. Even during the RTC strike when people came and represented to me I called the Transport Secretary and sought information. I has asked what alternative arrangements were being made to overcome the strike. They explained the steps they were taking.

Even as the strike was on, Ola and Uber drivers’ association gave a call for strike. I immediately gave them appointment and requested them to put off their agitation plans. Within my constitutional limits I am trying to resolve issues. I am a Governor and there is an elected government. But I don’t want people to suffer on account of dengue and RTC strike. I once again make it very clear that I am people’s person and a social person too.

I am not politicising but socialising it.

Are you satisfied with the government response to the viral fever, dengue and RTC strike?

I can only say dengue and viral fevers are still prevalent and it should be dealt in a more intensified way. The government may have its own difficulties but it is working on improving the situation. Some more steps should be taken to deal with dengue.

On the RTC strike, not giving salaries to the striking employees is a concern. As a social person, it is a concern for me. But the government might have so many difficulties. I am not a person to interfere. I always convey my concern.

What is the message you are trying to send across through all these interactions and meeting people from a cross section of the society?

I was an active politician till I stepped into the role of Governor. Just before the announcement, I resigned as President of the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP. Sarakaria Commission clearly says that constitutional persons should not be a politician. It’s social activity and not political activity. I can meet a politician as a social person. I know my constitutional authority. I have read the Constitution from the first to the last page. I am very very clear that no one can prevent my socialising nature. I meet politicians as a social person.

Even after five years of bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh several Schedule IX and X institutions are yet to be divided among the two successor states, including RTC assets. Your predecessor E. S. L. Narasimhan had taken the initiative to bring the Chief Ministers of the two States to the negotiating table? Will you continue the same practice too by taking the initiative to coordinate with the AP Governor?

At that time, the situation was different. Now, two States are created with two Chief Ministers and two Governors. One Chief Minister has come from the movement while the other has gained power by undertaking Padayatra. The Governor of Andhra Pradesh is an experienced person. When the need arises I will not hold back my powers. I always want to be a facilitator and a motivator.

Telangana is a peaceful and prosperous State. There are several good schemes and I am studying all of them.

Will you continue your interaction with people and bureaucrats?

Yes. I am planning to fix one day when the general public can meet me. Raj Bhavan can be a Praja Bhavan. I will also tour the districts shortly.

It’s only a positive attempt and there is no controversy over it. I am doing within my authority and still a social person. I will act accordingly and be successful. I am always a supportive and cooperative person and strong mentally, and physically.

You said within a fortnight you will start speaking in Telugu. How far is your progress on that front?

I know colloquial Telugu and nowadays I am talking only in Telugu to my servants and my staff. It is 30% success.