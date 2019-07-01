‘Hyderabad zone contributes 57 % of tax collected in TS’

The Hyderabad zone of the Central Tax Department contributed 57 per cent of the total tax collected in the State of Telangana, said M Srinivas, Principal Commissioner.

The Hyderabad zone also stood first in the recovery of arrears. He was speaking at the second GST Day celebrated by the officers of Hyderabad Zone here on Monday.

Justice Chalameshwar retired Supreme Court Judge , Chief Guest said that the system of taxation in the present day should be liberal, tax payer friendly and the tax collector should be vigilant. He should also be in a position to understand the problems of the tax payer. He congratulated the officers and the traders who received the commendation certificate from the government for their exceptional and meritorious contribution as tax collector and tax payer respectively by diligently following the procedures diligently.

Earlier Mr Srinivas said that ₹ 1,764 crore was sanctioned as refunds to the trade. He requested the public to make use of GST Seva Kendra and the toll free number to seek answers to their queries related to GST. He said that cases involving ₹ 459 crore were booked and out of which ₹ 292 crore were recovered. He informed the gathering about the landmark decision of the Supreme Court to make arrests under GST.