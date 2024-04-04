GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad West Zone police secures seven-day police custody of former Task Force DCP Radha Kishan Rao

April 04, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former DCP of Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, P. Radha Kishan Rao. File

Former DCP of Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, P. Radha Kishan Rao. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

 

The Nampally court, on Wednesday, granted seven-day custody of P. Radha Kishan Rao, former DCP of Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad to West Zone police. “We will be taking him into police custody tomorrow morning,” a senior official probing the matter confirmed.

The West Zone Police, on Tuesday, had sought 10 days police custody the Mr. Rao, who is the fourth accused in the phone tapping case.  

Phone tapping case: cash seizures in last five years based on SIB officer’s intel, says Task Force ex-DCP Radhakishan Rao

The seven-day long questioning will be about his involvement in the illegal surveillance of individuals and disappearance of evidence pertaining to the surveillance.

Mr. Rao was arrested on March 29. He was also found to be involved in facilitating movement of cash and gold during the 2023 election season, the officials explained.  

