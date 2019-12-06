Telangana

Hyderabad vet rape and murder: People shout slogans in support of police, CM at encounter site

Locals offering sweets to police after the four accused were shot dead at Chatanpally, Telangana on Friday.

Locals offering sweets to police after the four accused were shot dead at Chatanpally, Telangana on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Abhinay Deshpande

Traffic hit on NH44 as people gather at spot

“CM zindabad, police zindabad” slogans rent the air on the NH-44 near Chatanpalli, the place where the four accused the rape and murder of 27-year-old vet Disha (name changed) were killed in an encounter with the police.

It was celebration time at the encounter site and hundreds of people from Shadnagar and nearby places thronged to have a glimpse of the slain accused. Police were showered with flower petals. “CM zindabad, police zindabad and Bharat Mata ki jai” slogans rent the air.

People offered flowers at the spot where Disha was torched after her body was brought there by the four accused after the rape. Traffic on the arterial NH-44 connecting Hyderabad and Bengaluru came to a grinding halt as a large number of people began to assemble at the spot. Police had a tough time regulating traffic.

Video clips of the spot showed people raising slogans hailing the police action and showering petals from the bridge under which Disha was burnt.

There was all-round applause for the police as leaders cutting across party lines hailed the killing of the four accused.

