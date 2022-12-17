Hyderabad city police starts ‘Anti-Drug Committees’ for colleges 

December 17, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad City Police in an effort to nip drug abuse in the bud and to ensure college campuses narcotics-free has come up with ‘Anti-Drugs Committees’ for colleges. Each committee in a college will comprise at least five members of students, hostel warden or faculty members.

Launching the initiative for 55 colleges in the East Zone of the police commissionerate in an event organised at the Osmania University on Saturday, Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said the anti-drug committees were now a compulsory measure in all colleges as per a recent notification issued under the City Police Act.

The committees would act as a bridge between the police and educational institutions for a concerted fight against drug abuse. They would guide youngsters and counsel them against drug abuse, conduct meetings and workshops, and liaise with the local police whenever necessary.

Mr. Anand while elaborating on the role played by the city’s specialised Narcotics Enforcement Wing in breaking the drug network, appealed to the various college managements to install signages and banners on their premises as part of the sustained campaign against the abuse.

He cited figures from the National Crime Records Bureau, and cautioned the hundreds of students gathered for the event about the dangerous consequences on one’s health, career and the society at large.

Mr. Anand also informed that the city police would take forward the initiative to the schools in the second phase of implementation. Osmania University Registrar P. Lakshmi Narayana, Addl. CP (L&O) Vikram Singh Mann and others were present.