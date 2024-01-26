GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad awash in hues of the tricolour on 75th Republic Day

A spirit of patriotism envelops the city, with denizens, public representatives and govt. officials celebrating the red-letter day

January 26, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

B. Pradeep,Naveen Kumar
Youth revelling with flags in front of the historic Charminar, as they celebrate Republic Day in Hyderabad on Friday.

Youth revelling with flags in front of the historic Charminar, as they celebrate Republic Day in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad painted itself in the hues of the tricolour on Friday as the country celebrated Republic Day, marking 75 years since India adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950.

Patriotic songs blared from the city’s bylanes, as people participated in the celebrations by sporting tricolour-inspired attire. Children turned out in fancy dress depicting national leaders, while many people took to the streets with large flags.

Various political parties in the city, voluntary organisations, government offices, banks, and places of worship also joined the celebrations by unfurling the flag.

The Hyderabad City Police celebrated the day at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills, as Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy joined his team of officials and urged them to work together, deliver better services and contribute to the country’s prosperity. Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) J. Parimala Hana Nutan said every officer must perform their duties properly, teach social values to children, and dedicate oneself to the country.

A statue of ‘Bharat Mata’, near Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad on Friday.

A statue of ‘Bharat Mata’, near Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The celebrations at the office of the Director General of Police were marked by a formal ceremony where Additional DGP Railways & Road Safety, Mahesh M. Bhagwat, received the salute from police personnel. The national flag was unfurled, followed by a rendition of the national anthem. DIG Coordination Gajarao Bhupal, along with employees from various departments and other staff, participated in the event

At the headquarters of the Intelligence Department, Intelligence Chief, Additional DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy, unfurled the national flag and extended the salute. The ceremony was also attended by DIG Karthikeya, SSP Bhaskaran, Sridhar, and other officials.

The Police Housing Corporation celebrated the day with M.D,  IGP M.Ramesh unfurling the flag and offering salutations. In his address, he emphasised the importance of employee dedication and performance in enhancing the organisation’s reputation. He urged employees to prioritise the armouring plan and leverage technology effectively for continued progress. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to employees who demonstrated outstanding performance throughout the year.

Commissioner Cyberabad police, Avinash Mohanty, unfurled the national flag at the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Officials from the zonal teams, traffic, and inspectors also participated. Commissioner Mohanty paid homage to the portraits of the great men and remembered their great sacrifices.

“Exactly 74 years ago, India became a Republic. The people have the collective power to design their destiny. This is the day to celebrate our democratic and republic country and be proud of its sovereignty,” he said. 

Telangana / Hyderabad / Republic Day

