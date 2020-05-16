HRC asks CP to report on police atrocity in Yadagirigutta

The State Human Rights Commission (HRC) on Friday asked Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat to file a report regarding an alleged police atrocity in the Commissionerate limits. The HRC decided to order its own inquiry into the allegations of the aggrieved.

According to the petition filed with the HRC one Makkala Durgaiah a resident of Ramajipeta village in Yadagirigutta mandal, a police driver pulled out the spark plug of the motorcycle parked in front of his home and when his action was questioned by Durgaiah’s wife he, constable Narayan Reddy and sub-inspector of police Raju, assaulted Mr. Durgaiah and his family members apart from abusing them in filthy language. The complainant filed in his petition, a copy of which is available with The Hindu, that his house is adjacent to the Pedacheruvu in the village and on April 29 there was a large gathering of people to buy the fish at the tank. The police, led by sub-inspector Raju, tried to disperse the crowd. In the process they had an altercation with Mr. Durgaiah and his family and the police not only assaulted the family members but also damaged the cellphone of another member of the family who was recording the incident.

Yadagirigutta Inspector Pandu Ranga Reddy reached the spot and forced an injured Mr. Durgaiah into a police jeep and took him to Aler hospital for sutures instead of allowing him to be taken by the 108 ambulance. The police arrested Mr. Durgaiah’s father and wife and all were taken to the police station. Station bail was given to Mr. Durgaiah’s father and wife.

The police inspector hit Mr. Durgaiah, his brother and nephew on their feet with a rubber belt and destroyed the hospital receipts. Later they were taken to the magistrate’s residence at Aler and threatened with dire consequences against revealing the truth to the judge, Mr. Durgaiah said in the petition. Following a remand order, the three of them were lodged at Nalgonda jail till May 14.

The HRC, based on the petitioner’s four-page complaint and prima facie evidence, opined that the police driver, constable, sub-inspector and the inspector acted high-handedly and beyond the official duty, and all of it would amount to violation of human rights.

It also added that, “If the allegations are true, the officers certainly deserve a suitable punishment. It is a fit case where an inquiry by the Commission itself is very much required.”

The Commission directed its officials to submit a comprehensive and impartial report within one month from May 27. HRC has asked Rachakonda Police Commissioner also to file a report.